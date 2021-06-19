Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 6,678 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2,494.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,072,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,676. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

