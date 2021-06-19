Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

PCOR stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.05. 699,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,875. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $97.65.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

