Propy (PRO) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market capitalization of $30.88 million and $228,044.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

PRO is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.