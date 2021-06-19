Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NEM stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 17,015,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. The firm has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

