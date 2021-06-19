Prospector Partners LLC Invests $511,000 in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of BM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

BMTX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 62,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,828. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.