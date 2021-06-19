Prospector Partners LLC Sells 400 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,108. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

