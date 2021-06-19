Prospector Partners LLC Takes Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $104,373,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,738. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

