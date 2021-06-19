Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $51.01 on Friday. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

