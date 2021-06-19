ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $7.28 million and $103,488.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

