Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135,455 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

