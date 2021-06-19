Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 31,144 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $22,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $137.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.