Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $5,722,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.75.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.84. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $299.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

