Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 830,600 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,572,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 578,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 166.28% and a negative return on equity of 63.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pulmatrix from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

