PumaPay (PMA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.19 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $650,337.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.