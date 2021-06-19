Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Boosted by Analyst

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 6.59%.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In other news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,298 shares of company stock worth $1,907,228 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

