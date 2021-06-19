Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

