Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Cut by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Vonage in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. Vonage has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 12.2% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the first quarter worth $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vonage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

