Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Issued By KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.10 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

