Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $2,087,406.02 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

