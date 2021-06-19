Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after acquiring an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $83,024,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $61,847,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 676,836 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

