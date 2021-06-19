QLC Chain (QLC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165,076.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.04 million and approximately $165,076.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00145974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00183767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00873523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,171.03 or 1.00421048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.