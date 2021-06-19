Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $19,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

