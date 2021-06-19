Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $47,000 Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 41.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,340,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.78.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

