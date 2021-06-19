Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $251,577,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $156,156,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $75,848,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at $70,659,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,182,000 after purchasing an additional 447,037 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. TheStreet downgraded Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA downgraded Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

ATHM stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

