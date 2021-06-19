Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $216,646,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $61.63 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.