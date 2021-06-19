Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

