Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,134 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

