Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Top Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $41,775.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00058884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00137157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00181915 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00860811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,831.72 or 0.99627158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

