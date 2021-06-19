Ramsdens’ (RFX) No Recommendation Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Ramsdens to a hold rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Ramsdens has a one year low of GBX 107.10 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 477.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.87 million and a PE ratio of 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

