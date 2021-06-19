Rapidz (RPZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,519.27

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $212,519.27 and $216.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

