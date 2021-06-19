Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,031.80 ($26.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON RAT remained flat at $GBX 1,922 ($25.11) during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 227,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 1,364 ($17.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,809.16.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

