Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 488,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of RAVN stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 483,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Raven Industries Company Profile
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.