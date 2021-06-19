Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 488,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of RAVN stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 483,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RAVN shares. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

