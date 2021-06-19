Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $196.15 million and $14.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00010691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00136496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.21 or 1.00190106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,604,317 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

