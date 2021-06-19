Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

RYAM opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.17 million, a PE ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,382,000 after buying an additional 363,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after buying an additional 166,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.