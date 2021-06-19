Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 9,069 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,060,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 84 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 955.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

