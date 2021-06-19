Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Head-To-Head Review

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus price target of $214.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.73%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 22.29% 14.97% 5.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reinvent Technology Partners Z and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 7.76 $88.42 million $3.16 49.53

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

