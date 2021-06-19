Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce $34.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

