Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.70 Million

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to announce $34.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.42 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $34.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.09 million, with estimates ranging from $139.60 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $442.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.