Ren (REN) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $418.42 million and $34.31 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.54 or 0.00727137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083498 BTC.

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

