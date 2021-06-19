ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $450,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth $242,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

