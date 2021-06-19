Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,550 ($72.51). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,330 ($69.64), with a volume of 77,863 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,817.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.87.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

