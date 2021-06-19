Rentberry Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $253,332.99 and $82.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

