Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heritage Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

