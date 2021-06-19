Reserve Rights Achieves Market Capitalization of $367.04 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $367.04 million and approximately $22.98 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00714990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights (CRYPTO:RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

