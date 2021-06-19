Reviewing LENSAR (LNSR) & Its Peers

LENSAR (NASDAQ: LNSR) is one of 175 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LENSAR to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LENSAR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 LENSAR Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A LENSAR Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million -$19.77 million -1.92 LENSAR Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 71.72

LENSAR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LENSAR beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

