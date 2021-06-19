Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of SNDX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $927.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.64. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

