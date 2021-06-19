Rhumbline Advisers Has $716,000 Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of One Liberty Properties worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $576.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

