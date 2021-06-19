Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVXL has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $22.14 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

