Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,650 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $834.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.