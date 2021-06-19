Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,172 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,470,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in A10 Networks by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 222,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $97,724 over the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $815.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.91. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.