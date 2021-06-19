RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) to Issue $0.79 Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7882 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

